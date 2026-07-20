Jennison Associates LLC Buys 90,733 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.21% of Hayward worth $64,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Hayward by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock worth $140,438,000 after buying an additional 1,063,380 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Hayward Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.36 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,389 shares of company stock worth $3,649,544. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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