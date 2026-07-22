Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Alto Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

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Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANRO shares. JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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