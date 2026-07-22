Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 112,699 Bunge Global SA $BG

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,699 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Bunge Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 118.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.8%

BG stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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