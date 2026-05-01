Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,648 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 35,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $46,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,557,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,497,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after purchasing an additional 602,489 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,500,193 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,600,436,000 after purchasing an additional 143,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,589,745 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 292,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results — Company reported record quarterly operating margins, higher adjusted net income and revenue up ~66% year‑over‑year; management said production and costs tracked to plan. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results — Company reported record quarterly operating margins, higher adjusted net income and revenue up ~66% year‑over‑year; management said production and costs tracked to plan. Positive Sentiment: Market/earnings headlines — Coverage emphasized profits more than doubled and the company beat several estimates on the headline metrics, supporting near-term investor sentiment. Yahoo Finance: Profit More Than Doubles

Market/earnings headlines — Coverage emphasized profits more than doubled and the company beat several estimates on the headline metrics, supporting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts — Expansion in Finland (Kolho JV exploration progress) and the Rupert Resources / Ikkari deal (C$2.9b) add scale and optionality in Europe’s largest undeveloped gold deposit, cited by analysts as a strategic growth driver. Yahoo Finance: Ikkari Deal Goldman/InsiderMonkey: Finland JV Progress

Growth catalysts — Expansion in Finland (Kolho JV exploration progress) and the Rupert Resources / Ikkari deal (C$2.9b) add scale and optionality in Europe’s largest undeveloped gold deposit, cited by analysts as a strategic growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: EPS and estimates — Reported EPS was $3.40. Some outlets/consensus frameworks show this beating certain estimates (e.g., Zacks), while other consensus figures flagged a miss versus higher estimates, creating mixed headline interpretations. Zacks: Beats Estimates

EPS and estimates — Reported EPS was $3.40. Some outlets/consensus frameworks show this beating certain estimates (e.g., Zacks), while other consensus figures flagged a miss versus higher estimates, creating mixed headline interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions — Erste Group trimmed FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts slightly and maintains a Hold rating, which tempers upside from the print and could weigh on sentiment if further cuts follow. MarketBeat: Analyst Note (Erste Group)

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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