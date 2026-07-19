Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,242 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $231,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.63 and a 52-week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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