Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 738,818 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.39% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $88,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company's stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 899,442 shares of the company's stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130,922 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the company's stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,460.60. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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