Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,701,106 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.68% of Datadog worth $699,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,461,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $251,582,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Datadog by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,359,682 shares of the company's stock worth $320,893,000 after acquiring an additional 979,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $258.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average is $164.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CICC Research increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,142,238.20. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,552.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock worth $325,887,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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