Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 97,802 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.98% of NiSource worth $393,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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