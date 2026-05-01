Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,760 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $53,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $728.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.30 and a 52 week high of $728.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $603.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here