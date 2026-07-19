Jennison Associates LLC Has $126.74 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,167 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,047 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alliant Energy worth $126,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here