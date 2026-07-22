Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 35,395 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insulet worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Insulet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.79 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Pomerantz Law Firm article

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. SueWallSt deadline reminder article

The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. Negative Sentiment: The core allegation is that confidence in Insulet’s manufacturing story “collapsed” after two Omnipod recalls exposed quality failures, which could raise concerns about future product reliability, regulatory scrutiny, and potential financial liabilities. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit notice article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.25.

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About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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