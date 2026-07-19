Jennison Associates LLC Has $176.24 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 375,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $176,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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