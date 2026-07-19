Jennison Associates LLC Has $225.03 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $225,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $340.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.73. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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