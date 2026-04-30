Jennison Associates LLC Has $271.21 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,974 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 566,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $271,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 3.7%

ABBV opened at $211.45 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.57 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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