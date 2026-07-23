Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Riskified Ltd. $RSKD

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,892,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Riskified worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.94 million, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Riskified

In other Riskified news, CTO Assaf Feldman sold 230,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,157,170.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,932,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,717.26. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,759.52. This represents a 16.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190,349 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,040. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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