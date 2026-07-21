Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.78 Million Stake in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,876 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 308,772 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Korn/Ferry International worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KFY alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $406,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 5,956.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,884 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 226,088 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 414,465 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Korn/Ferry International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korn/Ferry International wasn't on the list.

While Korn/Ferry International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here