Jennison Associates LLC Has $88.87 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $88,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2%

ROK stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $383.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.98 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,399.03. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research cut Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Rockwell Automation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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