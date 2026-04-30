Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates raised its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in Q4, buying an additional 2,316,994 shares to hold 7,623,993 shares (about a 2.17% stake) valued at roughly $1.037 billion per its SEC filing.
  • Datadog beat Q4 expectations with $0.59 EPS (vs. $0.55 est.) and $953.2M revenue (vs. $916.5M), reporting revenue growth of 29.2% year‑over‑year and issuing FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.08–$2.16.
  • Insider selling has been notable—CEO and CTO sold shares in March and insiders disposed of 594,639 shares (~$72.2M) over the past 90 days—while institutional investors own 78.29% of the company and analysts give a consensus "Moderate Buy" target of $177.20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.17% of Datadog worth $1,036,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 99.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company's stock worth $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock worth $385,518,000 after acquiring an additional 840,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.03, a PEG ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 594,639 shares of company stock worth $72,214,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Datadog Right Now?

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines