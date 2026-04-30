Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.17% of Datadog worth $1,036,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 99.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company's stock worth $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock worth $385,518,000 after acquiring an additional 840,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.03, a PEG ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 594,639 shares of company stock worth $72,214,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Datadog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here