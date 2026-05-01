Jennison Associates LLC Invests $47.86 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,533,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,857,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $100,939,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company's stock worth $761,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $80,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $214,532.58. This trade represents a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and fundamentals: Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$4.0B and EPS that topped estimates, driven by branded drugs (Austedo, Ajovy, Uzedy). Management reiterated FY guidance in line with consensus, supporting the near‑term re‑rating thesis. Reuters: Teva beats Q1 profit estimates

Q1 results beat and fundamentals: Teva reported Q1 revenue of ~$4.0B and EPS that topped estimates, driven by branded drugs (Austedo, Ajovy, Uzedy). Management reiterated FY guidance in line with consensus, supporting the near‑term re‑rating thesis. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands pipeline: Teva agreed to acquire Emalex (deal reports cite up to ~$900M) to add ecopipam, an NDA‑ready first‑in‑class pediatric Tourette therapy — a strategic, late‑stage asset that supports longer‑term growth. GlobeNewswire: Teva to acquire Emalex

Acquisition expands pipeline: Teva agreed to acquire Emalex (deal reports cite up to ~$900M) to add ecopipam, an NDA‑ready first‑in‑class pediatric Tourette therapy — a strategic, late‑stage asset that supports longer‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets: Truist raised its price target to $45 (buy), UBS to $42 (buy), JPMorgan to $40 (overweight), and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight at $42 — implying double‑digit upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst actions

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets: Truist raised its price target to $45 (buy), UBS to $42 (buy), JPMorgan to $40 (overweight), and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight at $42 — implying double‑digit upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Institutional / financing interest: Reports of a $400M Blackstone commitment/financing and unusually large call option activity signal bullish institutional positioning. Fool: Blackstone bet

Institutional / financing interest: Reports of a $400M Blackstone commitment/financing and unusually large call option activity signal bullish institutional positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability milestone: Teva said it met all sustainability‑linked bond targets (~$7.5B of bonds), which reduces ESG-related refinancing risk and links some financial outcomes to ESG KPIs. GlobeNewswire: Healthy Future Report

Sustainability milestone: Teva said it met all sustainability‑linked bond targets (~$7.5B of bonds), which reduces ESG-related refinancing risk and links some financial outcomes to ESG KPIs. Neutral Sentiment: Market research mention: Teva appears in industry reports as a leading player in oral solid dosage CMOs, which is positive for strategic positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. ResearchAndMarkets / Yahoo

Market research mention: Teva appears in industry reports as a leading player in oral solid dosage CMOs, which is positive for strategic positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Generics weakness and near‑term headwinds: Management noted weaker generics revenue (including lenalidomide capsule impacts), a factor that trims margin visibility and may limit near‑term upside despite branded growth. GlobeNewswire: Q1 results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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