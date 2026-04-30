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Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Ralph Lauren logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) by 7.7% in Q4, selling 46,716 shares and now owns 558,012 shares worth about $197.3 million (≈0.92% of the company).
  • CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares on Feb. 10 for roughly $16.65 million (avg $354.22), reducing his ownership by 35.46%, while insiders collectively own 38.34% of the stock.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and $399.19 target (several firms raised targets to $430–$435), supported by a beat in the quarter—EPS $6.22 vs. $5.80 and revenue $2.41B, up 12.2% year-over-year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,012 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 46,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Ralph Lauren worth $197,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 179 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Get Our Latest Report on RL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $362.03 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $223.56 and a 52-week high of $393.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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