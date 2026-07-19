Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,402 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 38,709 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $117,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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