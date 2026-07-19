Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $116.23 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $116,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $949.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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