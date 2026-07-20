Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 494,216 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120,665 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Elanco Animal Health worth $74,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 3,717,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock worth $108,376,000 after buying an additional 3,690,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,390,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,693,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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