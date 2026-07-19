Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 260,622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Texas Instruments worth $448,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here