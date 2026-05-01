Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935,531 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Moelis & Company worth $64,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moelis & Company alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 37.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Moelis & Company by 14.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,639 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Trending Headlines about Moelis & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized yield ~4.0%), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and supporting income-focused demand. Read More.

Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized yield ~4.0%), reinforcing cash return to shareholders and supporting income-focused demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized continued M&A momentum and strategic hiring to drive growth despite a tougher macro backdrop — a message that could support medium-term fee generation if deal activity sustains. Read More.

Management emphasized continued M&A momentum and strategic hiring to drive growth despite a tougher macro backdrop — a message that could support medium-term fee generation if deal activity sustains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q1 earnings materials, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript; useful for analysts to re-model revenue mix and margins but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More.

Company released its Q1 earnings materials, slide deck and full earnings-call transcript; useful for analysts to re-model revenue mix and margins but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $0.50 vs. consensus around $0.53 (and some estimates at $0.59), and revenue came in at $319.8M versus consensus ~ $410.8M — the revenue shortfall and softer profitability are the primary near-term reasons the stock is down. Read More.

Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $0.50 vs. consensus around $0.53 (and some estimates at $0.59), and revenue came in at $319.8M versus consensus ~ $410.8M — the revenue shortfall and softer profitability are the primary near-term reasons the stock is down. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and independent bearish commentary (e.g., Mispriced Assets summary) highlights concerns around valuation, deal pipelines and possible pressure on future fees — reinforcing downside sentiment until revenue drivers prove durable. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,967.63. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moelis & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moelis & Company wasn't on the list.

While Moelis & Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here