Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,597 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,099,272 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pinterest worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 505.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Article Title

Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Article Title

RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Article Title

Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Article Title

Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class‑action filings and firm solicitations (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Glancy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, SueWallSt, etc.) allege disclosure issues tied to the Feb. 7, 2025–Feb. 12, 2026 class period and urge investors to file before the May 29, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Litigation can drive legal costs, distraction, and downside risk to shares while deadlines and potential settlements remain unresolved. Representative notices: Rosen Release PR Newswire Bronstein Notice

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock valued at $113,584 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Pinterest from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PINS opened at $19.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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