Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,521 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $58,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,632 shares of the company's stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the company's stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $137.11 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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