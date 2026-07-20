Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,434 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $54,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after buying an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after buying an additional 253,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,312.00 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,288.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $702.32 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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