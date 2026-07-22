Jennison Associates LLC Sells 133,622 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,622 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Impinj worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Impinj by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

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Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. Impinj's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,715,620.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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