Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,351,393 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,351,393 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $82,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,272,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company's stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.81.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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