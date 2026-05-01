Jennison Associates LLC Sells 157,535 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 157,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $45,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 49,181.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.34. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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