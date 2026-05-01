Jennison Associates LLC Sells 211,902 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,831 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 211,902 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $91,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of PH stock opened at $910.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $595.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,626.70. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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