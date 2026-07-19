Jennison Associates LLC Sells 279,821 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,950 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 279,821 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of Five Below worth $128,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Five Below by 63.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.90.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $202.63 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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