Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,861,487 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826,532 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 2,861,487 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Walt Disney worth $1,332,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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