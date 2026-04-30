Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,989 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of CMS Energy worth $113,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 305,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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