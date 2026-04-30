Jennison Associates LLC Sells 422,809 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 422,809 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.76% of GE Aerospace worth $2,466,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

View Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

GE opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $300.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.39. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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