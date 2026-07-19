Jennison Associates LLC Sells 75,730 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,730 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.43% of Hilton Worldwide worth $986,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.54 and a 52-week high of $358.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average is $316.86. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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