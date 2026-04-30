Jennison Associates LLC Sells 82,112 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,112 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Spotify Technology worth $1,746,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

SPOT stock opened at $442.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.58 and a 200 day moving average of $547.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $647.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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