Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,556,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,002,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.80% of Jersey Mike's at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jersey Mike's during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,091,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jersey Mike's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Jersey Mike's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jersey Mike's in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jersey Mike's in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,025,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JMKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jersey Mike's from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jersey Mike's from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jersey Mike's in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jersey Mike's in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Jersey Mike's in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Trading Up 0.4%

Jersey Mike's stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $18.01. Jersey Mike's has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 85.10.

Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter. Jersey Mike's's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jersey Mike's will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Jersey Mike's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

Jersey Mike's Company Profile

Jersey Mike's is a fast-casual sandwich chain specializing in submarine sandwiches made to order, along with wraps, salads, and catering. Its menu includes hot and cold subs, with customers able to request sandwiches prepared “Mike's Way” with the brand's signature toppings and seasonings. The business traces its roots to a sandwich shop opened in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956. Founder Peter Cancro later acquired the shop and developed Jersey Mike's into a franchise business. The chain operates primarily in the United States and has expanded into international markets.

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