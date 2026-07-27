Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,067 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $276,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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