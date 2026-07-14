JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,143 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of JFrog worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JFrog Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,848,159.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 706,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,321,504.55. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,538,338 shares in the company, valued at $548,295,462. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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