State Street Corp lessened its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,107 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,141,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.78% of JFrog worth $215,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,198 shares of the company's stock worth $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ FROG opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.75, a PEG ratio of 390.25 and a beta of 1.31. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Shlomi Ben Haim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,434,305 shares in the company, valued at $432,433,423.60. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total value of $4,448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,704,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,748,316.88. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $49,765,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. develops a software supply chain platform used by organizations to manage, secure and distribute software packages and releases. Its tools support development and operations teams across the software lifecycle, from building and storing components to delivering applications. The company's offerings include JFrog Artifactory, a repository manager for software packages and build artifacts, and JFrog Xray, which helps identify vulnerabilities and license risks in software components. Its platform also includes tools for software supply chain security, automated release management and distribution.

Further Reading

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