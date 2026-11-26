Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 164,323 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 194.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 462,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,947,672 shares of the company's stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 920,410 shares of the company's stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 102.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890,411 shares of the company's stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 449,549 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation

Here are a few of the latest headlines about JOBY:

Positive Sentiment: Air-taxi stocks rallied together, with Joby among the stronger performers, even as technology shares were under pressure. The group move suggests investors were buying the sector rather than responding to a distinct Joby catalyst. Article: Joby Aviation Jumps as Air Taxi Stocks Defy Tech Selloff

Air-taxi stocks rallied together, with Joby among the stronger performers, even as technology shares were under pressure. The group move suggests investors were buying the sector rather than responding to a distinct Joby catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage reported no company-specific news behind the session’s rise. The rebound came after JOBY had fallen nearly 20% over the prior week to a recent closing low, so it may partly reflect a recovery in sentiment after heavy selling. Article: Joby Stock Is Up Without Company News

Coverage reported no company-specific news behind the session’s rise. The rebound came after JOBY had fallen nearly 20% over the prior week to a recent closing low, so it may partly reflect a recovery in sentiment after heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to face execution risks: aircraft certification and commercialization remain challenges for the air-taxi sector, and Joby’s planned Dubai operations depend on additional approvals. Article: Joby and Archer Stocks Falter After Rally

Joby Aviation Trading Up 11.3%

JOBY stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 462.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Joby Aviation's revenue was up 143.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Joby Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $30,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,609.12. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $140,448.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 745,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,792,660.80. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 952,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,379. Company insiders own 20.35% of the company's stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transportation. Its aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, then fly like an airplane, with the goal of providing quiet, zero-operating-emission air taxi services for urban and regional trips. Founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt, the California-based company is working to develop and manufacture its aircraft and establish the operations needed to offer commercial passenger flights. Joby has also pursued partnerships to support its planned air taxi service and connect it with existing transportation platforms.

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