Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 13,993 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 539.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,749 shares of the company's stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 193,833 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,682 shares of the company's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $94.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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