Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,225 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 81,380 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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