Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,300 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $122,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.07 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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