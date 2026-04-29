Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 24,989 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,989 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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