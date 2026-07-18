John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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