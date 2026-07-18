John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,827 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 2.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $865.06 and a 200-day moving average of $710.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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