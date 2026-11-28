Avantyr Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,155 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 7.8% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $255,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $244,214,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,283,873 shares of the company's stock worth $4,143,674,000 after buying an additional 621,319 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,130,000 after buying an additional 388,879 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 1,436,501 shares of the company's stock worth $213,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus set a $175.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $166.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 6.30 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.19, for a total value of $636,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,698.84. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc develops building technologies, products and services for commercial, institutional and industrial customers. Its offerings include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, building automation and controls, fire detection and protection systems, and security solutions. The company helps customers manage building operations, energy use, safety and comfort through equipment, software, installation and ongoing services. Its systems are used in settings such as offices, hospitals, schools, data centers and manufacturing facilities.

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